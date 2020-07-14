Zoya Akhtar’s residence declared as COVID-19 containment zone





After Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s residence was declared as containment zone by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Zoya her family and staff members are fine. All of them tested negative.

BMC officials have placed a banner on the main gate at Zoya Akhtar’s house. The banner read, "This area has been declared as a ‘containment area’ as a resident is found positive in the Corona Virus test. The entry to this area is restricted and violation of rules is punishable. Maintain social distance and stay safe.”

Zoya’s bungalow is very close to Rekha’s bungalow.