Zoa Morani back home after testing negative for Covid-19, shares hospital pic





After Shaza Morani, Zoa Morani tested negative for the novel coronavirus and she was discharged from hospital. She was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and after recovering fully, Zoa was discharged.

The actress shared hospital picture in which Zoa is seen wearing a surgical mask, with hospital staff wearing hazmat suits visible in the background. “Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!” her caption read.

Zoa said that she showed sign of improvement from the second day of her treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” she said.

“Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home,” she added.

Zoa was the second family member to have contracted the virus. First was her sister Shaza Morani, who was discharged from hospital after testing negative and third was their father Karim Morani, who is also recovering well.