Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 Winners List: Sriti Jha, Shabbir, Shraddha, Dheeraj win big





The Zee Rishtey Awards were held on 7th December 2019 at a grand event and popular from telly world graced the ceremony, dressed in their best attire. The event was co-hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and Ravi Dubey. Sriti Jha , Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kanika Mann and Reem Shaikh and many more bagged top honours.

Here is the complete winners list:-

Best Show: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Favorite Actor (Female) : Kanika Mann (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

Favorite Actor (Male): Dheeraj Dhoopar (Kundali Bhagya)

Best Naya Jodi: Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar (Kumkum Bhagya)

Best Jodi: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Kundali Bhagya)

Best OnScreen Jodi: Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kumkum Bhagya)

Best Beti: Reem Shaikh (Tujhse Hai Raabta)

Best Bhabi: Sehrish Ali and Shweta Mahadik (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

Best Director: Vikram Ghai (Ishq Subhan Allah)

Social Swagger: Dheeraj Dhoopar (Kundali Bhagya)

Best Judge Panal: Amaal Malik and Richa Sharma (SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs)

Sehrish Ali wrote, "Oh my god!!!!! Thank u Allah pak! Thank u Maa papa and Azam and Piyu! Thank u @ved14aug @e_gaur Thanks to my writers @sudhirthewriter @manasvi88 @shwetsumanbhardwaj Thank u @vaibhavsingh182019 ???????????? Thank u my babies! @shwetmahadik and @rashmiguptaa09 @officialkanikamann @nishantsinghm_official for being such amazing coactors???? Last but not the least My fans! My viewer ! Thank u for loving me as laxmi?????? This is the first but inshaallah many more to come!!!!Yayyyyy!!!! #happiness #thankful #sehrish #lakshmi #gratitude." - (sic)

Shweta Mahadik shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony and captioned it, "Finallllllyyyyyyyy........ after 15 loonggggg years , my first award everrrrrrr. Shraddha saboori . Thankyou @ved14aug @zeetv @vaibhavsingh182019 @sudhirthewriter @manasvi88 @vidhii_tandon @shwetsumanbhardwaj @e_gaur @syed_sehrish_ali @rashmiguptaa09 .... #guddantumsenahopayega has given me everything I longed for all these years. Can't thankyou guys enough ???????????????????????? #durgajindal#shwetamahadik#guddantumsenahopayega#zeetv." - (sic)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer, Rajan Shahi shared a picture of the award and wrote, "STARTED MY JOURNEY IN 1993 WITH ZEE NETWORK # #THANKS #A SPECIAL MENTION MEANS A LOT." - (sic)

Shaan shared a picture with his award and captioned it, "Glad to have won #zeerishteyawards2019 for Best Judges Panel SRGMPLillChamps !!! Congratulations co judges @richasharmaofficial and @amaal_mallik !!! Thankyou @zeetv !!!" -