Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu bag awards





The Zee Cine Awards 2020 was announced and Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu won the best actor and best actress award. Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for ‘Gully Boy’ while Taapsee Pannu bagged the best actress award for ‘Badla’.

Ranveer and Alia also won the best onscreen pair for the Zoya Akhtar directorial 'Gully Boys'. Sharing a photo with the awards, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "Best Actor in a Leading Role ???? Song of the Year ???? Best On-screen Pair ???? #zeecineawards Blessings on Blessings on Blessings ??????????????"

Taapsee Pannu walked away with the Best Actor (Female) award for her film ‘Badla’. She too posted the photo of her trophy on Instagram and captioned it, "The first one for 'Naina Sethi'".

Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana and Govinda were among others to attend the award ceremony.

Hrithik danced on the hit track ‘Ghungroo’ from his 2019 film ‘War’ while Sara Ali Khan was seen grooving with Govinda on his hit song ‘Main toh raste se jaa raha tha’ for the televised show.

Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Kartik Aaryan hosted the award ceremony. Ranveer Singh also performed for his fans.

Due to coronavirus scare, the award ceremony was held in Mumbai but without any audience.

"As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the Covid-19, the ceremony for Zee's annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public to avoid mass gatherings. Instead, the awards will now be shot as a televised event. We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest. Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28 on Zee TV and Zee Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before TV on Zee5," a statement issued by Zee TV and Zee Cinema read.

Zee Cine Awards 2020 will be aired on March 28 at 7.30 pm on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema.