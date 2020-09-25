Zarina Wahab admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive





Veteran actress Zarina Wahab tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. She developed mild symptoms of the virus including breathlessness. She was put on oxygen support. The 61-year-old actress was in hospital for five days.

Dr Jalil Parker of Lilavati Hospital confirmed the news, “Zarina had pain in joints, bodyache, fatigue and fever. And, her oxygen level was low when we admitted her.” He later added, “She has gone home. She is much better now.”

She is currently in-home isolation.

Meanwhile, Aditya Pancholi and his staff members have also contracted the virus and grapevine buzzed that Zarina Wahab was re-admitted to hospital.

Aditya Pancholi, however, denied the report, “No she is not re-admitted, she is very much home".



Wishing the actress a speedy recovery!