Zareen Khan gets hospitalised again





Bollywood actor Zareen Khan’s mother has been hospitalized again. For the past one and a half month, she has been in and out of the hospital. Though a post, the ‘Veer’ actress informed about her mother’s health and urged fans to pray for her mom’s well-being.

"I know I am a little late but thank you everyone for all your love and wishes that you sent for my birthday and Eid. I am sorry about not being able to personally reply to everyone's wish. I've been caught up with my mother's health since last one and a half month as she is not keeping well and been in and out of the hospital. Currently, she is hospitalised again and I would request you all to keep her in your prayers for her speedy recovery.", Zareen shared.

On the occasion of Mother's day the actress shared a cute picture with her mother and wrote, "Everyday is Mother’s Day for me bcoz i don’t need one particular day to show how much I love you Mommy. I thank God each & everyday for making you my mom. You are my world , my lifeline , my everything ... feels like I’m still connected to you by the umbilical cord and I always will. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY ... I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. May Allah bless you always and keep you in the bestest of health so tht I can have you by my side forever and always."

On the professional front, Zareen Khan latest release is the film ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ has been dropped digitally. Lately, the actress was also seen in Hindi music videos like, 'Pyaar Maanga Hai' by Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan. She has Punjabi project titled 'Patake Painge' directed by Smeep Kang in her kitty.