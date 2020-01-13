Zareen Khan dating fitness coach Abbas Ali





Since the past 2 years, Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is dating her fitness coach Abbas Ali. They are pretty serious about one another and also introduced each other to their respective families. The lovebirds have been holidaying together to various places like Mahabaleshwar, Goa, Kasol and Himachal Pradesh.

the actress tagged him as a ‘good friend’ and said, “Abbas is a dear friend. We hang out together most of the times, maybe that's why the buzz.”

The couple whished off to Nepal and Himalayas to welcomed New in the mountainous regions.

Talkig about Abbas Ali, he is the founder and creator of Fitness Bodyholics Training Gym and has worked with several Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and Zareen of course.