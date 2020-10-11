Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge expecting their first child





Here’s comes a good news for cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghagte’s fans. The celebrity couple is expecting their first child.

Currently, Sagarika is in the UAE for the IPL tournament with her hubby. The cricketer’s latest birthday celebration in the UAE showed the actress is a loose-fitting dress, flaunting her baby bump. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghagte have no yet officially declared the good news.

Apart from Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghagte, celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also expecting their first child.

On Zaheer's birthday on October 7, Sagarika penned a heartfelt wish for him. She wrote, "To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know . Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you . Happy birthday husband . May you get everything you desire and more . Love you"

The couple tied the knot in 2017. Many celebs from film and cricketing world grace their star-studded wedding reception.