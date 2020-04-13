Zaheer Iqbal denies dating Sonakshi Sinha





Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who debuted with 2019 film ‘Notebook’ opposite Pranutan Bahl, was rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha. Now, the actor has opened up about his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha.

Talking to Times of India, Zaheer said, “Sonakshi and I laughed after reading the dating rumours. It was my first rumour so I didn't know how to react on it. People have seen all of us. Sonakshi and I chill together and someone must have seen that and might have started the rumour. Well, I'm sure that’s how it started. On the day this happened, we messaged each other because we got a notification on Google Alerts. Do you know what the mess up was? I was dating someone no one knew. It became a bit awkward between us as Sonakshi knew who I was dating then!”

The dating rumour sparked off at Salman's birthday last year when Sonakshi was accompanied by Zaheer.

The dating rumour of Zaheer and the ‘Dabangg’ girl all started during the promotions of ‘Kalank’ last year, Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the dating rumour then, "I think if there was something in that matter to talk about, I will be the first person to come and talk about. I'm toh waiting (Laughs). I'm waiting for love, some prince charming would come, I'm waiting. Nobody is there right now. So when it happens, I feel that I will be very happy about it," reported India Today.