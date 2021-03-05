Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant?





Rumour sparked aloud that former cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wife and actress Hazel Keech is expecting her first child with Yuvraj. The rumour of Hazel’s pregnancy sparked off when lately, Yuvraj Singh celebrated wife Hazel Keech’s birthday. The video of cake-citting ceremony shared on net and it showed the birthday girl stick to her chair and did not get up from her chair throughout.

The picture also showed Hazel gaining much weight.

However, recently, Hazel Keech went off from social media temporarily.

“My phone and I are going on a break. I know this will come as a shock to most of you, but it's ok, sometimes we need this time apart to remember how to live as individuals rather than being completely dependent on each other,” she wrote.

“And so I'll be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world. If you have my number, call me rather than messaging. I'll be back... Not too soon,” she added.

Well, the couple is yet to confirm the news of ‘baby on the way’ and it’s just a speculation.