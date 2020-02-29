Yuvraj Singh rings in wife Hazel Keech’s birthday in New York





Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrated wife Hazel Keech’s 33rd birthday in New York.

Sharing picture from infront of Statue of Liberty in New York with the birthday gir, Hazel wrote, "Hey hazey it’s your bday ! Thank you for taking me out on a freezing day ,only cause it’s your bday have a great day my love @hazelkeechofficial #statueofliberty #nyc."

Yuvraj and Hazel are currently holidaying in the Big Apple. The couple got married on November 30, 2016, at Fatehgarh Sahib near Chandigarh followed by a destination wedding in Goa.

On the work front, Yuvraj Singh is all set to star in a web series along with his brother Zoravar Singh and actor wife Hazel Keech. The web series is backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz. Zoravar will play the lead in the web series and their mother Shabnam Singh will be seen be in the project.

Shabnam said that she was extremely proud and excited to be associated with the web series.

“The world will get to see the real Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh. The central character of the web series is focused on my younger son Zoravar and as a mother, I am proud of both my sons and daughter-in-law,” she said.