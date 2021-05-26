Yuvika Chaudhary issues apology with folded hands for her casteist slur





Actress Yuvika Chaudhary landed in trouble for allegedly using a casteist slur in the latest video on her YouTube channel featuring her husband Prince Narula. However, she had the least idea that a term used by her as 'she looks like them' will miff the netizens.

Soon, the 'Om Shanti Om' actress was brutally trolled and hashtag like 'Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' trends on Twitter. On feeling the intensity of the situation, Yuvika issued an apology with folded hands and claimed that she 'didn’t know the meaning’ of the word.

In the video, Yuvika Chaudhary can be heard saying, "First of all, with folded hands, I apologize to you'll. I used the word unknowingly and I didn't know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly," she said in Hindi.

Her husband and Roadies fame Prince Narula also supported his wife and shared a series of video clips on his Instagram Stories, Narula said, "None of us knew the meaning of the word. When we received your messages, we looked it up online and we felt really bad. Yuvi immediately edited it soon after. I hope you guys understand nothing was done intentionally. We didn't know the meaning of the word. Even I was there, if it is Yuvi's fault, it is my fault as well. We both didn't know the meaning of the word. We are really sorry if we hurt anyone, we love you guys," he said in Hindi.

He also added, "Hum wo last person hai jo caste mein believe karte hai (we are the last people who would believe in caste)."

Earlier, the actress had issued a clarification saying, "Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta also faced a similar controversy. She too apologized saying, “Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down”.