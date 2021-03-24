You don't deserve a beautiful wife, trollers to Abhishek Bachchan





Haters again targeted Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan with a distasteful and illogical comment. But as usual Junior B did not digest the comments silently. He hist back at the trolls yet again.

“You are good for nothing buddy… the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you have got a very beautiful wife… and that too you don’t even deserve her,” @sparshsaxena789 wrote.

Abhishek replied back with humour and anger, “Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) so… P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”

This is not the first time the actor is subjected to trolls. When government announced opening of cinema halls after long pandemic lockdown. Expressing his happiness, the actor tweeted, “The best news of the week!”

To this, someone wrote, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?”. To this, the actor replied, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

Another person on Twitter bullied Abhishek Bachchan, “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!”

To which Abhishek promptly replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Junior B is one person who handles trollers in a very dignified manner. On the work front, he will be next seen ‘The Big Bull’, produced by Ajay Devgn.