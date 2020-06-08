You are the queen of my life, Raj Kundra wishes Shilpa Shetty on her birthday





Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty turned 45 today and her loving husband Raj Kundra wished his darling wife with an adorable post.

Sharing a moving video of Shilpa and his, Raj wrote, “You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty.” He signed off as ‘your hubby’.

Sister Shamita Shetty also wished her adorable sister by posted a beautiful family video. She captioned the video as: "Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions , yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things uve lost like ur smiles , ur hopes and ur courage .. Thankyou for always helping me find mine when things get tough. Ur my anchor, my heart , my soul .. n I love u so so much .. Thankyou Munki for always having my back .. n know this ..there would be no meaning to my life without you in it!! Happy birthday my Darlin #sistersquad #sisterlove #loveforever #birthdaygirl #birthdaywishes #hugs #instapic #instadaily #instavideo (sic)"

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Raj said that it was love at first sight for him. “It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I’d love her to be my life partner. What makes her different from other actors is that she doesn’t come with the baggage of being a celebrity. That impresses me the most,” he said.

“Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her. One would think she’d drink, smoke - things that one associates with actresses. But she doesn’t do any of that. I took her home to meet my parents and she was extremely warm. She touched their feet. I respect that. It was then that I thought this girl could be my wife,” he added.