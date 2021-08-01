You are hot, Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s selfie





Nick Jonas has showered love on Priyanka Chopra’s new selfie. The ‘Baywatch’ actress has shared a stunning selfie from the set of ‘Citadel’ and her singer hubby is full on love.

“You are hot.” Nick compliment her better-half. PeeCee is away from her hubby Nick for the shooting of ‘Citadel’ in London but the couple make sure to express love for one another on social media.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday away from her husband but the latter made sure to make her birthday special by showering gifts and posting adorable wishes. To wish Priyanka, Nick Jonas posted a beautiful photo of the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

Nick Jonas gifts his wifey a 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, worth Rs 131,375 for a 750ml bottle on her birthday.