‘You adorable ball of cuteness’, Ira Khan wishes brother Azad Rao Khan





Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Khan’s adorable son Azad Rao Khan turned eight and his half-sister Ira Khan wished her little brother in the cutest way.

“You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you’re turning out to be! I can’t wait to get to know you better. :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces,” she wrote.

Ira is Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter while Azad is Aamir Khan and his present wife Kiran Rao’s first child, who is born through surrogacy in 2011.

At a launch event in 2016, Kiran spoke about their difficulties while conceiving naturally. “I don’t know what I did for those 20 years before Azad was born. My life is so full now. I feel so full and humbled by the joy and the completeness he makes me feel,” she said, adding, “We had a lot of trouble while trying to have a child. And I really didn’t think it would be possible to have a baby. Angelically, Dr. Firuza Parikh appeared and found this way for us.”