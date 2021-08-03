Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar files domestic violence case





Yo Yo Honey Singh is in the news for negative reason. His wife Shalini Talwar has filed domestic violence case against him.

She has accused the singer of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment and financial fraud.

On August 3, case was filed before Ms Tania Singh Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court. Mr. Sandeep Kapur, Advocate, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with Ms. Apoorva Pandey & Mr GG kashyap, Advocates from Karanjawala & co. appeared on behalf of Honey Singh's wife.

For the past three months, Shalini Talwar has been posting heart wrenching post which indicates that all is not well with her.

In May, she posted about Emotional abuse with the caption, "#word #reality #cruelty." In June, she wrote about the plight of a woman not being heard. She wrote, "No matter which category of society we belong , rich or poor educated or uneducated ,whether you are famous or not the plight of a women is same in the face of atrocities. #harshreality #narcissisticabuse." In July, she wrote, "Never excuse someone’s blatant lying. It proves their lack of character, integrity, deceitfulness and evil mindset”.

Honey Singh's last song 'Saiyaan Ji' released in January was wholeheartedly promoted by his wife Shalini Talwar.