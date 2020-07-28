Yesteryear actress Kumkum dies at 86





Yesteryear actress Kumkum , who starred in movies like Aar Paar, CID, Kohinoor passes away today. She was 86. She breathed her last on Tuesday at her residence in Bandra.

Naved Jafri shared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being.”

Kumkum acted in movies like Mr. X in Bombay, Mother India, Son Of India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Naya Daur, Shreeman Funtoosh, Ek Sapera Ek Lutera, Ganga Ki Laharen, Raja Aur Runk, Aankhen, Lalkaar, Geet and Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari.

Sharing two throwback pictures of Kumkum, Nasirr Khan mourned the death of the actress, "Yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker (sic)."

In another tweet, he wrote, "2 most famous 1's being #pyaasa & #cid she was the female in the immortal "ye hai bombay mer jaan" song with him. may Allah grant her Jannah. deepest condolences to the family. another gem gone (sic)."

Kumkum also acted in the first ever Bhojpuri film titled Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo. The film was released in 1963.

She was famous for her dancing skills. She appeared in popular songs like “Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar” in Guru Dutt’s film Aar Paar. “Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan” in Guru Dutt’s CID. “Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re”.

May her soul rest in peace!