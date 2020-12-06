‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Divya Bhatnagar dies of Covid-19





‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away after battling against Covid-19. The actress was diagnosed with Covid-19 on November 28th and breathed her last in the early morning. She was on ventilation and admitted to the SRV Hospital, Goregaon. Her condition was critical.

Divya’s friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi shared the sad news, he said, 'Divya passed away at 3am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3 doctor declared her death. Its a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace'.

She was shifted from SRV Hospital, Goregaon to another hospital after as her condition turned critical.



Earlier, her brother Devashish Bhatnagar had told TOI about her current condition.

“We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was hospitalised on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing but is on the ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from pneumonia, which has spread.”

Her mother was by her side. She told ETimes in an interview, “Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID.”

Commenting on Divya's husband, the actress’s mother said that he has ditched her daughter. She was quoted as saying, "Whatever anyone may tell you, the time has come to spill the truth. Her husband was a fraud. He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past."

While in hospital, Divya Bhatnagar shared her screenshot on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.” She was seen lying down on her hospital bed with oxygen masks.

May her soul rest in peace!