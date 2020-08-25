‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Sachin Tyagi tests Covid-19 positive





‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Sachin Tyagi and few other crew members have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The shooting of the show which was undergoing at Filmcity till around 10 am halted after the actor and crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

The portal has quoted a source as saying, “Sachin Tyagi was running fever and hence he got himself tested. His results came day before, after which a few other crew members who also felt symptoms, got themselves tested. Some of them came negative and some positive. As of now, more members of the show including actors have got their tests done and now they are waiting for the results.”

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement that the set was sanitised and fumigated on Monday. He also assured that the team has been following all protocols. “The three actors are an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As they are asymptomatic, they are under home quarantine. We immediately got everyone on the set tested, and four of the crew members tested positive. The BMC has been informed, and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to,” he shared.

Sachin Tyagi shared that despite taking all precautions, he got infected. The actor also revealed that initially he was tested for dengue, however, he decided to test himself for Covid-19 too. Both his reports tested positive, and now he is isolating himself at home and following all guidelines. “The good part is that I am asymptomatic so no real reason to worry. I want to thank everyone for their concern and all the good wishes that have been pouring in. Hoping for a speedy recovery and rejoining work soon,” he said, adding that he is thankful to the production team for all the support.