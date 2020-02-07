Yash-Roohi’s birthday party: Kareena, Rani, Twinkle pose together





A new picture from Yash Johar and Roohi Johar’s 3rd birthday party was surfaced on net and it showed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherji and Twinkle Khanna posed together. Bebo was dressed in a black tee and blue denim sans make-up. Twinkle Khanna and Rani Mukherji looked stylish.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur gets his face painted with green, black and white colours, transformed into a cute little The Hulk. In another pictures, Kajol posed with Karan and his mother Hiroo Johar. Another picture showed Karan holding AbRam’s hand. In the fourth picture, Karan can be seen carrying his son,?Yash, in his arms. In another picture, Karan carries Roohi in his arms and cuts a Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake.

Early on Friday, Karan?posted a touching note on being a single parent and thanked his mother Hiroo for being his support system. He wrote: “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....”

Karan Johar celebrated his twins’ 3rd birthday on February 7 and the doting father hosted a grand birthday bash at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End which was graced by Bollywod celebrities with their respective kids.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s little girl Inaaya Naumi, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids -- Misha and Zain, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza’s kids?Rahyl and Riaan, among many other star kids.

The kids had a blast at the party and the pictures and videos of the birthday celebration were doing all the round on net. Inaaya cane be seen dancing in the garden. Karan can also be seen cutting a cake with Amrita Arora’s son, shares birthday with Yash-Roohi.

Alia Bhatt can be seen kissing baby Roohi. The actor reportedly babysits Karan’s twins frequently. The three stunning mommies, Kareena, Farah and Soha posed for the camera in style.

Johar welcomed his twins via surrogacy on February 7th, 2017.