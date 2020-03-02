Yami Gautam trolled for disrespecting Assamese culture





On her latest visit to Guwahati, Yami Gautam was welcomed with the traditional Assamese Japi and Gamosa and the ‘Vicky Donor’ actress shared picture of the same. However, the actress was trolled of wearing ‘Japi and Gamosa’. She was in Guwahati for the inauguration of the Great Guwahati Marathon.

Sharing the picture of her wearing traditional Japi and Gamosa, Yami wrote, “Had a great time flagging off ‘Great Guwahati Marathon’ -2020 ! Was so good to see so many smiling faces & hence could feel the love ! Thank you for this beautiful ‘Japi’ & ‘Gamosa’.”

She was trolled after a video from Guwahati airport leaked on net. It showed when she landed at the airport, an unknown man approached towards Yami with ‘Gamosa’ to put it around her shoulder. Yami and the security personal put the man aside. As soon as the video clip went viral, she was accused of disrespecting Assamese culture.

Defending her, Yami Gautam said that she just did it for self defense and is not at all meant for disrespecting the culture. “My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments but it’s very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner.”

Explaining her stance further, she said, “This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect.”

Yami was last seenin Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Bala’.