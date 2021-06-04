Yami Gautam ties the knot with ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar, see first photo





Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has surprised her fans by sharing her wedding news. Yami has tied the knot with ‘Uri-The Surgical strike’ director Aditya Dhar.

The couple took to their respective social media handles to share the news of their nuptial.

The couple issued a joint statement that reads, "In your light, I learn to love."

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes”.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor looked splendid as a bride in a red saree, red dupatta and golden ornaments. While the groom was dressed in a self-embroided white kirta pyjama and matching turban.

So sooner the news made public by the newly married, congratulatory messages from their industry friend poured in.

Tahira Kashyap wrote, "How amazing!! Big congratulations Yami and Aditya! Lots of love and happiness." Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Big congratulations Yami and Aditya !! wishing you both a lifetime of love, growth, togetherness and loads of happiness."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations yami and Aditya. sending you all the positivity." Vikrant Massey too wished the couple, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!"

Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza were among other celebrities who wished the Yami and Aditya on their intimate wedding.

Speaking about their professional life, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. The film bagged him the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. Meanwhile, Yami, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ played a supporting role in Dhar's Uri.

Congratulations to Yami and Aditya!