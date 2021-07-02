Yami Gautam summoned by ED in 1.5 cr money laundering case





Bollywood actress and newly married Yami Gautam was summoned bythe Enforcement Directorate on July 7th in foreign exchange violation case.

For the second time the actress has been summoned by ED.

The ‘Uri’ actress will record her statement next week in connection under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). The actress has been summoned allegedly for violating FEMA.

Rs 1.5 foreign monetary transaction took place in Yami’s private bank account which she did not inform the authorities.

An ED official related to probe told IANS: "The agency has summoned Gautam to appear before it on July 7 to record her statement."

Recently, Yami Gautam surprised her fans by sharing news of her nuptial to her ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar.

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” the newly married couple had written in a joint statement.

After wedding, Yami is back to work. She was recently spotted in Mumbai. She is currently shooting for a thriller movie, ‘A Thursday’.