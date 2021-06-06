Yami Gautam looks serene, pretty in post and pre-wedding photos





Bollywood actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony in her home town, Himachal Pradesh and the new bride has shared few stunning pictures from her pre-wedding and post-wedding festivities and the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor looks beautiful and simple in the photos.

She has shared pictures from her Haldi, Mehendi ceremony and looks breath-taking. In one of the photos, her sister Surilie Gautam can be seen applying haldi to the bride. Yami Gautam flaunts million dollar smile in every photos. She donned traditional attire and jewellry for every occasion.

In one of the post-wedding pictures, the actress looked stunning in a green saree, red chura, vermillion on forehead, red-lipstick and mangalsutra.

While sharing the news of her wedding, Yami wrote, "'In your light, I learn to love - Rumi'. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

For the wedding, Yami Gautam opted for a bright red saree, red dupatta and golden ornaments. While the groom was dressed in a self-embroided white kirta pyjama and matching turban.

So sooner their wedding news made public by the newly married, congratulatory messages from their industry friend poured in.

Tahira Kashyap wrote, "How amazing!! Big congratulations Yami and Aditya! Lots of love and happiness." Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Big congratulations Yami and Aditya !! wishing you both a lifetime of love, growth, togetherness and loads of happiness."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations yami and Aditya. sending you all the positivity." Vikrant Massey too wished the couple, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!"

Ronnie Screwvala was surprised as how the couple has been successful to keep their relationship a secret. He tweeted, “To a very very special couple. Lifetime of joy and happiness Aditya and Yami ….. what a lovely setting – love the privacy and intimacy – most appropriate for two super talented yet super reclusive people -….now that’s how you keep a secret.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Vaani Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan also sent their best wishes. Yami Gautam’s first co-star Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated the newly married, “Wow! congrats YG! As in YGD! ??”.