Yami Gautam glows at her mehendi ceremony, Aditya Dhar is smitten





Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony and the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor has shared few awesome pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Yami looks radiant in an orange suit with stunning dangler and the million-dollar smile adds to her beauty.

She flaunted her hand decorated with mehendi. The actress captioned the photos,“‘O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you.’- Lalleshwari”.

For the wedding, Yami Gautam opted for a bright red saree, red dupatta and golden ornaments. While the groom was dressed in a self-embroided white kirta pyjama and matching turban.

So sooner their wedding news made public by the newly married, congratulatory messages from their industry friend poured in.

Tahira Kashyap wrote, "How amazing!! Big congratulations Yami and Aditya! Lots of love and happiness." Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Big congratulations Yami and Aditya !! wishing you both a lifetime of love, growth, togetherness and loads of happiness."

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations yami and Aditya. sending you all the positivity." Vikrant Massey too wished the couple, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!"

Ronnie Screwvala was surprised as how the couple has been successful to keep their relationship a secret. He tweeted, “To a very very special couple. Lifetime of joy and happiness Aditya and Yami ….. what a lovely setting – love the privacy and intimacy – most appropriate for two super talented yet super reclusive people -….now that’s how you keep a secret.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Vaani Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan also sent their best wishes. Yami Gautam’s first co-star Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated the newly married, “Wow! congrats YG! As in YGD! ??”.

While announcing her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Yami wrote, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi.” She continued, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

Congratulations to Yami and Aditya!