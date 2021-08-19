Yami Gautam changes her name post wedding to Aditya Dhar





Bollywood actor Yami Gautam changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar post her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Her social media handle carries her name, Yami Gautam Dhar. The wedding took place at Yami’s hometown, Himachal Pradesh.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor tied the knot with ‘Uri-The Surgical strike’ on June 4th in the presence of close friends and relatives only.

While making the wedding announcement, Yami wrote, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor looked splendid as a bride in a red saree, red dupatta and golden ornaments. While the groom was dressed in a self-embroided white kirta pyjama and matching turban.

The couple has been dating from ‘Uri’ days and they have been successful in keeping their relationship under wraps. Their marriage came as a big surprise for their fans.

Speaking about their professional life, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ which bagged him the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. Meanwhile, Yami, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ played a supporting role in Dhar's Uri.