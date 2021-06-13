Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar wedding: Actress wore her mother’s saree, done her own make-up





Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her hometown, Himachal Pradesh on June 4. For the wedding, the ‘Vicky Donor’ wore her mother’s saree and did her own make-up.

For the D-day, Yami wore a crimson silk saree with gold work over it and teamed with a matching dupatta covering her head. Yami opted for traditional jewellery including a choker, a pahadi nath and a maang tika. She has done her own make-up and completed her look with red lipstick and vermillion (sindoor). On the other hand, Aditya Dhar donned a white sherwani.

Taking to Instagram, Wedding Blogger shared new pictures of Yami and captioned the post, "#yamigautam wear her mother saree and self done bridal makeup in the wedding Simply beautiful @yamigautam."

Yami and Aditya’s love flourished on the set of ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ and the couple decided to spend the rest of the life together. Sharing her wedding pictures on Instagram, Yami had captioned the post, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

On the work front, Yami Gautam has Bhoot Police, Behzad Khambata’s directorial A Thursday, Maddock Films’ Dasvi and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lapata in her kitty.