Writer-director Sagar Sarhadi dies: Bollywood celebs pay tribute

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 23rd March 2021,10:03


Veteran director-writer Sagar Sarhadi passed away in Mumbai due to death disease on Monday morning. He was 88. Recently, Sagar Sarhadi was admitted to the ICU in Sion hospital following a heart problem.

Bollywood filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the sad news, he wrote: “Sad to know about d demise of Sagar Sarhadi ji a well known writer, director due 2 heart attack. Some of hs well known films as writer #KabhieKabhie #NOORIE #chandni #DoosraAadmi #Silsila . He also wrote &directed #Bazaar . It’s a great loss to d film industry. ? ?????? !”

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to mourn the death of the talented writer-director. Director Hansal Mehta, Jackie Shroff, Anubhav Sinha, Javed Akhtar were among others to express grief.

Jackie Shroff shared a picture of the filmmaker and wrote, "Will Miss You......  R.I.P".

Poonam Dhillon commented on Jackie’s post and wrote, “RIP Sagar saab. You wrote my film NOORIE too besides Kabhi Kabhie , Silsila etc - you have done incredible work which will be there forever.”

Lyricist Javed also expressed grief and wrote, “Sagar Sarhadi a veteran theater and film writer who wrote films like Kabhi kabhi , Noori and directed Baazaar has passed away . My heart felt condolences to the late bachelor’s nephew Ramesh Talwar.” 

May his soul rest in peace!


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media