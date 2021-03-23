Writer-director Sagar Sarhadi dies: Bollywood celebs pay tribute





Veteran director-writer Sagar Sarhadi passed away in Mumbai due to death disease on Monday morning. He was 88. Recently, Sagar Sarhadi was admitted to the ICU in Sion hospital following a heart problem.

Bollywood filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the sad news, he wrote: “Sad to know about d demise of Sagar Sarhadi ji a well known writer, director due 2 heart attack. Some of hs well known films as writer #KabhieKabhie #NOORIE #chandni #DoosraAadmi #Silsila . He also wrote &directed #Bazaar . It’s a great loss to d film industry. ? ?????? !”

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to mourn the death of the talented writer-director. Director Hansal Mehta, Jackie Shroff, Anubhav Sinha, Javed Akhtar were among others to express grief.

Jackie Shroff shared a picture of the filmmaker and wrote, "Will Miss You...... R.I.P".

Poonam Dhillon commented on Jackie’s post and wrote, “RIP Sagar saab. You wrote my film NOORIE too besides Kabhi Kabhie , Silsila etc - you have done incredible work which will be there forever.”

Lyricist Javed also expressed grief and wrote, “Sagar Sarhadi a veteran theater and film writer who wrote films like Kabhi kabhi , Noori and directed Baazaar has passed away . My heart felt condolences to the late bachelor’s nephew Ramesh Talwar.”

May his soul rest in peace!