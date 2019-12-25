Wrestler Geeta Phogat blessed with a baby boy, celebrities send wishes





Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat was blessed with a baby boy on December 24th and the picture of the newborn with his parents is doing the round on net.

The new mommy shared a photo featuring herself, the baby and husband Pawan Kumar. She wrote, “HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD. He is here. We are so much in love. Please give him your love and blessings. He made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born Date – 24-12-2019”

Ever since the news circulated on net, congratulatory messages are pouring in from every corner.

Hina Khan congratulated Geeta Phogat, she commented, “Yayyyyyyy yayyyyyyy yaaayyyyyyy. Congratulations Geetaaaaaa my friend.. I can’t express how happy I am.. god bless the little one.. hope u are ok.. take good care of yourself.. congratulations to you and Pawan ??#DhakadMommyKaDhakadBeta”

Singer Richa Sharma wrote, “Many many congratulations to you both and blessings to the baby boy”

Soundarya Sharma wrote, “Love love love to the baby Nd you ?? congratulations @geetaphogat @pawankumar_saroha86 so happie for you both!”

India’s oldest sharpshooters Dadi Prakashi Tomar and Chandra Tomar also congratulated Geeta Phogat.

“Many congratulations to all of you .. stay blessed,” Rahul Dev wrote.

Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Awwwww… This is so so beautiful… He is lovely Om Namo Shivaya.”

Apart from them, celebrities like Karan Wahi, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Aly Goni, Shilpa Shetty and Yuvika Chaudhary also congratulated Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar on turning parents.