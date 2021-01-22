Would have been 41 years today, Neetu misses Rishi Kapoor on anniversary





Like their on-screen pair, the off-screen pair of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is also a hit. If Rishi Kapoor had been alive today then the couple would have been celebrating 41 years of togetherness. On this special day, the veteran actor misses her late husband desperately.

Neetu shared a video of Instagram comprising a collage of scenes from different films that have starred together from their younger days to recent years. Towards the end of the video, snapshots from their wedding can be seen.

Neetu wrote, "Justttt (heartbroken) Would have been 41 years today." Neetu's daughter Riddhima and Suzanne Khan dropped heart emojis in the comments section. While Raveena Tandon wrote, "Love you and Him."

Neetu's fans also got emotional on seeing the video. "Some moments are personal , only to you .. those moments are to be cherished for life we miss this wonderful onscreen pair," wrote a fan. "I dont know you at all but I can feel your love and heartache at this time. Sending you love and healing," wrote another.

On New Year, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt post, "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo."

Rishi and Neetu appeared in many hit movies like Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony and Zehreela Insaan, among others. They tied the knot on January 22, 1980.