Will miss you Sarojji: Shahrukh Khan pays tribute to Saroj Khan





Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan left for the heavenly abode today. She was 71. In her career span of 40 years, she has worked with many Bollywood actors including Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and many more. Superstar Shahrukh Khan is another name with whom Sarojji was associated. She choreographed Shahrukh in ‘Baazigar’.

King Khan remembered his guru in the following words, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”

Saroj Khan is known to give Shahrukh his iconic open arms pose.

In an interview, she recollects how she gave SRK his popular open arms pose, “We were shooting Baazigar in Mauritius. He (SRK) takes name of land and sky, there's a back shot and he opens his arms. Then he turns and reveals name on his chest by opening his shirt. I gave him this action there."

The three-time National Award winner was unwell for quite some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 17 after she complained of breathing problem. She had been tested negative for COVID-19.

She was laid to rest at Muslim Cemetery in Malad.