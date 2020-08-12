Wife Manyata opens up on Sanjay Dutt’s cancer diagnosis





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and Manyata, who is away from her husband issued a statement on the actor’s cancer diagnosis.

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata’s statement read, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.”

She further added, “Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.”

Sanjay Dutt was lately admitted to the Lilavati hospital for breathlessness. When he was admitted to the hospital, his oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92%. After all diagnosis, it is found that he has stage 4 lung cancer. The actor will be immediately flying to the US for treatment.

“When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, he run cancer analysis and it came positive,” said a source from the hospital.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a sabbatical break from work. The ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor made this announcement a day after getting discharge from hospital. He is taking a break from work due to some medical treatment.

Sanjay Dutt’s post reads, "My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate." While signing off his note, Sanjay Dutt promised: "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."