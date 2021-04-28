Why is your butt so big, Ileana D’Cruz opens up on body-shaming





Ileana D’Cruz of ‘Barfi’ fame recalled an incident of body-shaming when she was only 12.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ileana opened up how she dealt with body-shaming. She mentioned, “I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?’ You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying.”

Ileana D’Cruz further revealed that she has made herself understand those things doesn’t matter. “So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scare because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day” she added.

Ileana also mentioned that even today, she received approx 10 messages daily shaming her body on Instagram, “Because I go through it every day. I have at least 10 messages that I can find on my Instagram right now about body shaming for sure. So there’s always going to be somebody saying something about you and it’s harsh. And as much as I would like to tell people can you please be more kind more sensitive because you don’t understand how much it can affect somebody else”, said the actor.

“The only thing that’s in your control is you and how you think about yourself. So I would constantly just tell people your opinion about yourself is what matters the most. The hell with the world, the hell with what they think. Only your opinion matters. You are someone who is going to live with your body. There are days when I am like, ‘I don’t like this. Is my stomach too bloated?’ But now I am like, ‘No it’s fine, there’s a uterus in there so it’s fine. It’s alright. It’s not gonna be flat,” Ileana D’Cruz concluded.