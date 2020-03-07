Who needs towels? Nick wipes his hands on Priyanka’s kurta





Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have enjoyed Holi to the fullest at Isha Ambani’s holi party and now PeeCee has shared a video in which Nick is seen wiping his hands on Priyanka’s kurta while playing holi.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share the video of the same “Who needs towels?,” Priyanka captioned the video. It showed while the ‘Baywatch’ actress is talking to someone else, Nick picks up her kurta and cleans his hand.

Pictures and videos showed Priyanka and Nick had a whale of time together. The happily married couple splashed colour on one another and in one of the photos, Nick is seen cleaning his hands on Priyanka’s dress. They were inseparable throughout the party.

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 but the former never celebrated Holi in India.

"My first Holi. So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," Nick Jonas captioned the image which has Priyanka, Katrina and himself totally drenched in holi colours.

Nick dedicated his second post to Priyanka, he wrote, "She makes me smile a lot."