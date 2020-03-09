When Salman Khan asked Deepika about her pregnancy





Salman Khan got an earful from Deepika Paudkone when the former asked her about her pregnancy. It all happened during the promotion of ‘Chhapaak’, when the ‘Padmaavat’ actress went to ‘Bigg Boss’ house to promote her film. The duo had loads of fun on the show, they played games and also craked jokes.

During the hearty chat, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor teased Deepika saying her fans want her to get pregnant. Salman Khan said to Deepika Padukone that her fans want to see baby soon. She did not waste a second to respond and said that Salman should marry first.

The superstar replied that marrying and having kids have nothing in common and ends the conversation.