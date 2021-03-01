When Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima Kapoor





Grandfather and late Bollywood superstar Raj Kapoor once named his granddaughter Kareena Kapoor Siddhima Kapoor to rhyme with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoorâ€™s daughter Riddhima Kapoor but finally she was named Kareena Kapoor by her mother and veteran actor Babita.

It so happened Kareena and Riddima were born six days apart during the Ganpati Festival. Their grandfather Raj Kapoor wanted to name his granddaughters Riddhima and Siddhima. In mythological stories, it is mentioned that it is the two names of Lord Ganesha's two wives. Neetu Kapoor agreed and named her daughter Riddhima but Babita Kapoor refused to name her Siddhima. At that time, she was reportedly reading Leo Tolstoy's book Anna Karenina and thus chose to the name her daughter Kareena.

Kareenaâ€™s pet name is Bebo and when in an interview why she is named Bebo, she had mentioned that it was just to rhyme with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor's nickname which is Lolo. "My father and mother wanted some funny names for both of us, so its Lolo and Bebo and there's no real meaning. It kind of rhymes. Lolo means loli, in Sindhi they say meethi loli (Sindhi sweet roti), so hers came from there, mine just happened," she said.