When Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make the cutest couple in the tinselville. They are leading a blissful married life with their child, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. But does anybody know that Kareena rejected Saif’s marriage proposal twice.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena accepted that she rejected Saif’s marriage proposal twice. The actress revealed that Saif first popped the marriage question while they were filming ‘Tashan’ in Greece. She said, “He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better’”.

The actor added, “I think I made the best decision of my life.” Marriage, pregnancy or motherhood did not cut bebo from acting. She said, “I was so clear about the fact that my professional life is different from my personal life. It can’t be a disease to fall in love, is it? It can’t be death. I told Saif, I said ‘listen I’m never going to stop working’, and he was like ‘you must do that’”.

Saif in a recent interview was asked if he feels threatened by Kareena’s professional success, especially since his own films haven’t been doing too well at the box office. “No, no, no. I mean I think we’re far too realistic for that kind of thing. One understands that but no we aren’t as chauvinist...you know things change, things go up and down and things happen. At one point in time somebody is more successful than the other and the other time both people are having a great time. But I have never measured life in those terms. In fact the success of my life has got nothing to do with box office. It’s to do precisely what’s happening at home,” he told journalist Rajeev Masand.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in ‘Good Newwz’ co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanhj.