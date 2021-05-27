When I was born, my mum had ?2000 in her bank: Masaba Gupta





Neena Gupta is all set to launch her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ on June 14 and ahead of the launch, her designer daughter Masaba Gupta shared an excerpt from the book about her birth on her Instagram stories. She mentioned that when she was born, her mom Neena Gupta had only Rs 2000 in her account.

Masaba Gupta wrote, "An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had ?2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to ?12,000/- and of course I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta | You can pre-order the book now on @amazondotin."

"Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money"

"She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood," the publisher Penguin Random House India said in a statement.

Earlier, Neena Gupta announced the release date of her book on her Instagram page. "I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, may be my book will help you tide some of the tough days," the actor said in a video message she posted on the social media platform.

"Sach Kahun Toh is a candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, detailing her life’s many choices, her battles against stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be," the publisher added.

Masaba Gupta is the love child of actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards. The couple was dating in the 1980s. Today, while Viv Richards is settled with Miriam, Neena Gupta is now happily married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. However, the two continued to remain friends.