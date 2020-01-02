When Deepika sewed Ranveer’s ripped pant on a show





Deepika Padukone revealed on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that she carried sewing kit — safety pins, needle and thread — while travelling with husband Ranveer Singh.

Given her husband’s unique dressing sense and his fondness to lose control when he is excited, Deepika has to be careful. Narrating an instance when they were at a music festival in Barcelona, she was quoted as saying to?Mumbai?Mirror, “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pant had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me.”

She also joked about how her taking out money from his pockets: “I sometimes take money from Ranveer’s purse, like any other housewife.”

On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapil hosted a surprise birthday party for his favourite actress. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress will turn 34-year-old on January 5 and Kappu made Deepika cut cake on his show.

Deepika celebrates her birthday with TKSS team, Meghna Gulzar and Laxmi Agarwal and other acid attack victims, who graced the show.

On the show, Kapil Sharma has showed picture of his daughter to Deepika and she is too cute to handle. A photographer asked the actress on Instagram and she wrote, "He did & she’s adorable!"