When Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah suffered severe panic attack





Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap revealed that she was diagnosed with panic disorder and got admitted to hospital. In a new YouTube video, she opened up about suffering from anxiety and depression since she was a teenager.

“I have always dealt with anxiety and depression since I was a teenager, so maybe since I was 13-14. I have always dealt with it on and off but it has never been bad to the point where I couldn't cope. It has always been easy for me to snap out of it. If I really wanted to snap out of it, I could. It was all in my head, it never bothered me to the point where it was like ruining my life. It wasn't interfering with my life. Like I would feel depressed and anxious, but I could snap out of it,” she said.

When Aaliyah tested positive for Covid-19 last November and was quarantined, her mental health ‘really deteriorated’. “Since then, I just haven’t been able to snap out of it, which is weird for me, because usually, it is so easy for me to just snap out of it. I’ll do a therapy or counselling session and I’ll be fine for months or weeks. But it was really hard for me after November. I was just super low, constantly crying, feeling like there was no purpose to my life, like I didn’t want to exist or do anything. I thought I was a burden on everyone else and all of these negative interrupting thoughts in my head that obviously aren’t true. But that is what it felt like,” Aaliyah said.

Aaliyah talked about experiencing the same in December last year. “I just completely broke down and I was in the hospital for severe panic attacks... Which is why my parents flew down here because they were worried about me,” she said.

She felt better when her parents came to the US and stayed with her till January. However, towards the end of March, Aaliyah again experienced low. “I just didn’t get out of bed, I didn’t shower, barely ate,” she said.

On April 10, Aaliyah she suddenly felt very dizzy. “Suddenly, my body became numb, completely numb. My heart started beating really fast. I started sweating. My body started violently trembling. Literally, I was like, ‘I am dying’. It felt like this was it for me and I was going to die. Mind you, I have had panic attacks before but nothing like this, ever. So I didn’t know what I was having was a panic attack and not a heart attack or stroke,” she said.

Aaliyah went to the hospital and was told that she had a severe anxiety attack. “It was like the scariest day and night of my life. I felt so much anxiety, for no reason. Like, nothing triggered it,” she said, adding that the incident triggered more anxiety in her. “After that Sunday night, for the last 10 days, I have felt constant anxiety. Even right now. My heart rate was super high. I couldn’t breathe. My chest was hurting throughout,” she said.