What was the need? Shilpa Shetty shouts at Raj Kundra during raid





Shilpa Shetty had a heated argument with husband Raj Kundra during raid at their residence. On Monday, crime branch team reached Shilpa’s house with Raj and during the search, the actress engaged into heated argument with her husband, who was arrested in pornography case.

The actress lost her cool and shouted at Raj for ruining the reputation of the family.

The team of the crime branch later intervened and comforted the actress. She told the cops that she was not aware of his wrongdoings.

Shilpa bursts out at Raj during the raid. “Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress,” the sources said.

Teary eyed Shilpa told the police that she was not aware of the contents of Raj’s app.

Shilpa provoked Raj and told him that his actions not only blemished family name but resulted in the cancellation of endorsements and financial losses. “She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society,” the Mumbai Police sources said.

Shilpa was also interrogated by crime branch twice. They are trying to find out whether the actress was also involved in creating adult movies and circulating on various apps.

Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thrope were sent to judicial custody for 14 more days.