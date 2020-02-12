Wendell Rodricks was the reason why I move to Mumbai at 18, Anushka Sharma





The sudden demise of celebrated designer Wendell Rodricks at the age of 59 at his Goa residence has shocked the fashion and filmy world. Many celebrities expressed their grief over his untimely demise and actress Anushka Sharma was one of them, who is deeply moved with Wendell’s death.

Anushka Sharma wore a heartfelt note in his remembrance, sharing a picture of ramp walk with the designer, the ‘Sultan’ actress wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep. He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging.”

"“He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old. RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends.”" - Anushka Sharma

Malaika Arora too penned a heartfelt message for him on Instagram. “A master couturier and his muse ??..... RIP our dearest Wendell Rodricks .... I first sat n cried , n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed , jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared,” the actor wrote.