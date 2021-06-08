Wedding Photo: ‘Pratigya’ actor Ankit Gera secretly marries Rashi Puri





Actor Ankit Gera, who is known for his roles in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Agniphera gets secretly married to Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria.

It was an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh with only 10 people in attendance. The actor revealed that it was an arranged marriage.

A wedding of Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi circulated on net.

Speaking about his wedding and wife to ETimes, Ankit Gera said, "It’s an arranged marriage. We are family friends. Our parents were looking for suitable partners for us and that’s when they suggested that we should talk. We started talking in April and soon developed a liking for each other. She flew down to India around three weeks ago before the wedding to meet me. Even though it was a short span, we got to know each other better and decided to take the plunge.”

“We are poles apart in every aspect. Rashi had no clue about my work as an actor. She liked me for who I was as a person and not for my profession. That’s what made me fall in love with her,” he said.

He took to his Instagram account to share about his wedding. "Finally hitched!!! Thank you everyone for the wishes," he captioned the post.

Congratulations to Ankit Gera and Rashi Puri!