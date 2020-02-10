We’d love to have Neha as our Bahu, Udit Narayan





Noted singer Udit Narayan has again commented on Neha Kakkar and his son Aditya Narayan’s wedding rumour. Sr Narayan said that Aditya and Neha’s romance and marriage is all publicity gimmicks to boost the TRP of the show. But at the same time he said that he adores Neha as she is a wonderful girl and would love to have her as their bahu.

“I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu,” he was quoted as saying.

Both Neha and Aditya’s parents have appeared on ‘Indian Idol’ and gave their approval for the wedding. However, it turned out to be a publicity gimmick.

Udit Narayan and his mother graced the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 11’ and on the show Aditya’s parents expressed their likeliness for Neha and wants her to be their bahu.

On behalf of their son, Udit Narayan and his wife proposed marriage to Neha and the singer was taken aback. She could not understand what was happening. And Aditya could not contain his happiness.

Udit arrived on stage with singer Alka Yagnik and told everyone the real reason of his to come to the show, “I am here to get Aditya and Neha married,” he said and invited Neha’s parents on stage. They exchanged hugs as and Neha could not stop gushing from the judges’ chair.

Neha’s parents accepted the marriage proposal and when Neha told them they should ask her before fixing the marriage, they replied that they like the boy. “Hain?” Neha comically exclaimed.

Neha’s co-judges Himmesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also congratulated her and are looking forward to their wedding on February 14.