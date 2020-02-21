We wanted a second child, Raj Kundra on Samisha’s birth





Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty welcomed their second child, a daughter via surrogacy and the proud parents are over the moon. They named their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, a blend of Sanskrit and Russian words.

"We love being parents, and we loved every bit of it with Viaan Raj [son]. Now, the joy and happiness has doubled with Samisha. We have wanted a second one for a long time. God was kind, and science was in our favour. This child is the answer to all our prayers, mostly Viaan's. This feeling is surreal."

Shilpa, 44, announced the arrival of their second child with a heartfelt post of the little one holding fingers, she wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

Shilpa's post also explained the meaning of Samisha: "Sa in Sanskrit is 'to have', and Misha in Russian stands for 'someone like God'. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed in the comments section that she already knew all along and was dying to reveal. She wrote: "Thank god. Couldn't hold the secret much longer. Bless, bless and bless."

Several other celebrities like Anita Hassanandani, Divya Khosla Kumar and Jay Bhanushali also showered blessings and love on the newborn in the comments section.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and welcomed their first child, their son Viaan in 2012.

Congrats to Shilpa and Raj!