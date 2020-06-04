We want to be on the next flight to India, Sunny Leone





Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who flew down to Los Angeles with her family after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in India now wants to return to India as soon as the International flight resumes.

Sunny said that she did not want to leave their Mumbai home and would like to come back at the earliest.

“Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

She enjoyed the quarantine period in Los Angeles to the fullest and now she wants to come back to Mumbai. “Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she said.

Speaking of how her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah reacted to the new setting, Sunny said, "Surprisingly, the children reacted very well to flying out. It was a very long journey, but the first day that they were home, they played outside all day. They didn't want to come inside at all, and it was amazing for them to be able to do that. As far as the body clocks go, it's just a process and took a few days to adjust." The 39-year-old actress also revealed that her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's virtual classes have ended. "Nisha's virtual classes have ended. They will start when the new academic year commences," said Sunny Leone.