We spent 21 days together during the first six months of our marriage, Anushka Sharma





Coronavirus lockdown has proved to be a blessing in disguise for power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They got to spend quality time together. They could not spend much time together soon after their marriage due to busy work schedules.

Talking to Vogue, the ‘Pari’ actress said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working.” She said that sometimes, their trips to each other mean just ‘one meal together’.

“In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” she added.

Virat told the magazine that he feels as if he has known Anushka for a lifetime. “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years,” he said.

On the work front, Anushka had two releases this year on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Bulbbul’. Both were produced under her banner Clean Slate Films.