We might get married virtually, Sayantani Ghosh on marrying Anugrah Tiwari





‘Naagin 4’ actress Sayantani Ghosh is dating Anugrah Tiwari for the last six years and the couple planned to marry this year but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the nuptial is not going to happen anytime soon but Sayantani did not refuse the possibility of getting married vituallly.

When asked about her wedding, the actress said, "At present, we aren't thinking about the wedding as we don't know for how long this pandemic will go on. But yes, we love each other and want to settle down. We need to see what is socially possible and what is not. Looking at the situation, I don't feel it will be possible in the next two-three months. Let's see, how things shape up. If need be, we might get married virtually and get it registered later. You all will get to know when that happens."

Speaking about how she is spending time in the lockdown, Sayantani revealed, "I want to utilise this time. I really want to wake up at 6-6.30 am to meditate but I am not able to do that. Currently, I am with my family. So, after dinner, cleaning and wrapping up takes time. Before sleeping I watch Netflix, due to which I don't sleep on time and end up waking up by 9."

Sayantani Ghosh recently wrapped up Naagin 4. Now, the actress is worried about her EMIs as no one knows when the shoots will resume. "Everyone plans according to their finances. Recently, my character came to an end in Naagin 4. Before starting a new project, I usually take a month's break. At the beginning of the lockdown, things were fine but now things are uncertain. Looking at the situation, it doesn't seem that shoots will resume anytime soon. I also have to pay EMIs of my house and car. If this goes on, how will I pay my installments? Thinking about all this gets me worried."