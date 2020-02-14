We hold no grudges, Priyanka Chopra’s mom mourns Wendell Rodricks’ demise





Late celebrated designer Wendell Rodricks’s criticized Priyanka Chopra’s Grammys Awards dress but the actress and mother holds no grudges against the late designer and they mourned his demise.

Spotboye quoted Madhu Chopra as saying, “We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn’t keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion. Plus, if you recall, Wendell had subsequently issued a clarification. We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn’t believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable.”

After Priyanka appeared at the Grammys in a Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline, Wendell slammed the actress and commented, “the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba”

When Madhu was asked if Priyanka was affected by Wendell’s comment, Madhu added, “No, my daughter only got stronger after it.”

Soon after the controversy, Madhu had said, “I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms as long as she is not harming or hurting anybody. It’s her body she can do what she wants, and she has a beautiful one too. I sent her a saying that says ‘It’s my life’. Whose life am I living, yours or mine? I can do what I want, right? I think that is the philosophy that everybody should follow.”

Wendell Rodricks passed away in Goa on Wednesday, at the age of 59 at his Goa residence. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay their tribute.